CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

