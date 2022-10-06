Cubics Hits One Day Volume of $13,311.00 (CUBIC)

Cubics (CUBIC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Cubics has a market capitalization of $787,175.99 and approximately $13,311.00 worth of Cubics was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubics token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cubics has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Cubics Profile

Cubics’ launch date was April 30th, 2021. Cubics’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cubics is cubics.com. The Reddit community for Cubics is https://reddit.com/r/cubics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cubics’ official Twitter account is @cubicsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubics is medium.com/@cubics.

Buying and Selling Cubics

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubics (CUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cubics has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cubics is 0.0007993 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $158.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cubics.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubics directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubics should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubics using one of the exchanges listed above.

