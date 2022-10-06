Custodiy Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CTY)

Custodiy (CTY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Custodiy has a total market cap of $822,802.34 and $142,763.00 worth of Custodiy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Custodiy has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Custodiy token can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00013645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Custodiy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Custodiy Token Profile

Custodiy’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2022. Custodiy’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for Custodiy is custodiy.com. Custodiy’s official Twitter account is @custodiy1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Custodiy

According to CryptoCompare, “Custodiy (CTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Custodiy has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Custodiy is 1.89113751 USD and is down -64.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $136,350.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://custodiy.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Custodiy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Custodiy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Custodiy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Custodiy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Custodiy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.