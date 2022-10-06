Cyber City (CYBR) Price Reaches $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

Cyber City (CYBR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Cyber City token can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyber City has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Cyber City has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $11,231.00 worth of Cyber City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,275.56 or 0.99944699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002087 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Cyber City Token Profile

CYBR is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2022. Cyber City’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,490,000 tokens. Cyber City’s official website is cybercity.game. Cyber City’s official message board is medium.com/@cybercitygame. Cyber City’s official Twitter account is @cybercityinc.

Cyber City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber City (CYBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Cyber City has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber City is 0.09645282 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cybercity.game.”

