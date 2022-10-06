CyOp Protocol Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CYOP)

CyOp Protocol (CYOP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One CyOp Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CyOp Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyOp Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $144,088.00 worth of CyOp Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

CyOp Protocol Profile

CyOp Protocol’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. CyOp Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. CyOp Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cyopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyOp Protocol is cyop.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyOp Protocol (CYOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyOp Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CyOp Protocol is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $241,471.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyop.io/.”

