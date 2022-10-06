Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

