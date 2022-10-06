D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 36,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 284,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 68,942 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

DHI stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

