DA Davidson Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $115.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $106.11 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.