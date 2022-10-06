Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 13,217 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,636.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 32.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 435,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 334,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

