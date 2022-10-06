Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $282.29 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.52.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

