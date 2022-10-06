DAOLaunch (DAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,387.00

DAOLaunch (DAL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One DAOLaunch token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOLaunch has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DAOLaunch has a total market capitalization of $162,245.59 and approximately $16,387.00 worth of DAOLaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOLaunch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

DAOLaunch Profile

DAOLaunch’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. DAOLaunch’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,059,836 tokens. DAOLaunch’s official website is daolaunch.net. The official message board for DAOLaunch is daolaunch.medium.com. DAOLaunch’s official Twitter account is @daolaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOLaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOLaunch (DAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DAOLaunch has a current supply of 6,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DAOLaunch is 0.15547907 USD and is up 10.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $35,359.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daolaunch.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOLaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOLaunch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOLaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOLaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOLaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.