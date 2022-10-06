DaoVerse (DVRS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

DaoVerse (DVRS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DaoVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DaoVerse has a market capitalization of $114,928.45 and $1.35 million worth of DaoVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaoVerse has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaoVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

DaoVerse Profile

DaoVerse was first traded on August 4th, 2022. DaoVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. DaoVerse’s official Twitter account is @daodvrs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DaoVerse is medium.com/@daoverse. The official website for DaoVerse is www.daoverse.online.

DaoVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaoVerse (DVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaoVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaoVerse is 0.00025146 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $428,465.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daoverse.online/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaoVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaoVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaoVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaoVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaoVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.