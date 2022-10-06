DappRadar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $907,721.00 (RADAR)

DappRadar (RADAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One DappRadar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. DappRadar has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $907,721.00 worth of DappRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DappRadar has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DappRadar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

DappRadar Coin Profile

DappRadar was first traded on December 13th, 2021. DappRadar’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,191,039 coins. DappRadar’s official Twitter account is @dappradar and its Facebook page is accessible here. DappRadar’s official website is dappradar.com.

DappRadar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DappRadar (RADAR) is a cryptocurrency . DappRadar has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DappRadar is 0.00695281 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $128,343.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dappradar.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DappRadar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DappRadar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DappRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DappRadar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DappRadar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.