Dark Frontiers Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $878,720.24 (DARK)

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Dark Frontiers has a market cap of $878,720.24 and approximately $418,302.00 worth of Dark Frontiers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dark Frontiers has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Dark Frontiers token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dark Frontiers Profile

Dark Frontiers (CRYPTO:DARK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Dark Frontiers’ official Twitter account is @darkfrontiersgs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dark Frontiers is www.darkfrontiers.com. The official message board for Dark Frontiers is blog.gamestarter.com.

Dark Frontiers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dark Frontiers (DARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dark Frontiers has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dark Frontiers is 0.03877783 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $343,812.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.darkfrontiers.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dark Frontiers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dark Frontiers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dark Frontiers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

