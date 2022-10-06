DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DarkShield Games Studio has a total market capitalization of $529,703.08 and $385,572.00 worth of DarkShield Games Studio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DarkShield Games Studio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DarkShield Games Studio has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About DarkShield Games Studio

DarkShield Games Studio launched on December 1st, 2021. DarkShield Games Studio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,489,768 tokens. DarkShield Games Studio’s official Twitter account is @darkshieldg. The official website for DarkShield Games Studio is darkshield.games. The official message board for DarkShield Games Studio is darkshieldgames.medium.com.

DarkShield Games Studio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkShield Games Studio (DKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DarkShield Games Studio has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DarkShield Games Studio is 0.00223294 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $278,344.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darkshield.games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkShield Games Studio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkShield Games Studio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DarkShield Games Studio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

