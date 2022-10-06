David Kirske Sells 139,841 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Kirske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, David Kirske sold 300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

On Friday, September 16th, David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 124,683 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the period.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

