David M. Chao Sells 3,401 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $13,842.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,292.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

