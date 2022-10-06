Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.