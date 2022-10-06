DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

