DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 7.0 %
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.