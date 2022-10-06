Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $299,026.22

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a market cap of $299,026.22 and approximately $9,191.00 worth of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games Governance (xDG) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Profile

Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s launch date was December 1st, 2019. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s total supply is 280,077,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,290 tokens. The official website for Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is decentral.games. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames. Decentral Games Governance (xDG)’s official message board is decentral.games/blog.

Decentral Games Governance (xDG) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games Governance (xDG) (xDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Decentral Games Governance (xDG) has a current supply of 280,077,485 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games Governance (xDG) is 0.05441399 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,603.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://decentral.games.”

