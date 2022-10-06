Decentral Games ICE (ICE) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games ICE (ICE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Decentral Games ICE has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Decentral Games ICE has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $341,542.00 worth of Decentral Games ICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games ICE token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,976.22 or 1.00010611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

About Decentral Games ICE

Decentral Games ICE is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2021. Decentral Games ICE’s total supply is 375,338,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,963,369 tokens. Decentral Games ICE’s official message board is decentral.games/blog. The official website for Decentral Games ICE is ice.decentral.games. Decentral Games ICE’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentral Games ICE

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games ICE (ICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Decentral Games ICE has a current supply of 374,718,870 with 368,363,369 in circulation. The last known price of Decentral Games ICE is 0.00510896 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $361,997.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ice.decentral.games/.”

