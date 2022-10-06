DecentralizedUnited Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $522,005.36 (DCU)

DecentralizedUnited (DCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DecentralizedUnited token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DecentralizedUnited has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. DecentralizedUnited has a market cap of $522,005.36 and $11,208.00 worth of DecentralizedUnited was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentralizedUnited Token Profile

DecentralizedUnited’s genesis date was August 19th, 2022. DecentralizedUnited’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. DecentralizedUnited’s official Twitter account is @dcusmartswap. DecentralizedUnited’s official website is dcu.finance. DecentralizedUnited’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedunited.

Buying and Selling DecentralizedUnited

According to CryptoCompare, “DecentralizedUnited (DCU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DecentralizedUnited has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DecentralizedUnited is 0.00026597 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,128.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dcu.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentralizedUnited directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentralizedUnited should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentralizedUnited using one of the exchanges listed above.

