DeepBlueSea 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,652.00 (DBEA)

DeepBlueSea (DBEA) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, DeepBlueSea has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepBlueSea token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBlueSea has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $16,652.00 worth of DeepBlueSea was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBlueSea Token Profile

DeepBlueSea was first traded on October 26th, 2021. DeepBlueSea’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. DeepBlueSea’s official Twitter account is @deepblueseameta. DeepBlueSea’s official website is deepblueseagame.net.

DeepBlueSea Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBlueSea (DBEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeepBlueSea has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBlueSea is 0.00713646 USD and is up 11.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepblueseagame.net/.”

