DEEPMAZE Finance (DPZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $105,927.00

DEEPMAZE Finance (DPZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, DEEPMAZE Finance has traded down 53% against the dollar. DEEPMAZE Finance has a market capitalization of $90,801.20 and $105,927.00 worth of DEEPMAZE Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPMAZE Finance token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

DEEPMAZE Finance Token Profile

DEEPMAZE Finance was first traded on October 30th, 2021. DEEPMAZE Finance’s total supply is 871,919,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,453,817 tokens. DEEPMAZE Finance’s official message board is deepmaze.medium.com. The official website for DEEPMAZE Finance is www.deepmaze.finance. DEEPMAZE Finance’s official Twitter account is @dpzfinance.

DEEPMAZE Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPMAZE Finance (DPZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DEEPMAZE Finance has a current supply of 871,919,871 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DEEPMAZE Finance is 0.00407011 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deepmaze.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPMAZE Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPMAZE Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPMAZE Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

