DeepSpace Token Price Hits $0.0000 (DXO)

DeepSpace Token (DXO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, DeepSpace Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DeepSpace Token has a total market cap of $222,482.78 and approximately $28,040.00 worth of DeepSpace Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepSpace Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.71 or 0.06779668 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00085572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DXO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SkunkHash v2 Raptor hashing algorithm. DeepSpace Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,120,000,000 tokens. DeepSpace Token’s official website is deep.space. The official message board for DeepSpace Token is medium.com/deepspace-metaverse. DeepSpace Token’s official Twitter account is @deepspacetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepSpace Token (DXO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeepSpace Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepSpace Token is 0.00000001 USD and is down -98.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deep.space.”

