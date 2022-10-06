Deesse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,457.00 (LOVE)

Deesse (LOVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Deesse has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Deesse has a market capitalization of $161,263.15 and approximately $30,457.00 worth of Deesse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deesse token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Deesse’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Deesse’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,000,000 tokens. The official website for Deesse is deesse.art/home. Deesse’s official Twitter account is @deesse_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deesse’s official message board is discord.com/invite/mh4csefpxg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deesse (LOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Deesse has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Deesse is 0.00065653 USD and is up 10.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $83,320.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deesse.art/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deesse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deesse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deesse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

