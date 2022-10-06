Defi Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $875,075.48 (DEFC)

Defi Coin (DEFC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Defi Coin has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Defi Coin has a market capitalization of $875,075.48 and $9,989.00 worth of Defi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defi Coin token can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Defi Coin Profile

Defi Coin’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Defi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,674,835 tokens. Defi Coin’s official message board is deficoins.io/news. Defi Coin’s official website is deficoins.io. Defi Coin’s official Twitter account is @deficoins5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defi Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi Coin (DEFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defi Coin is 0.07635093 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $993.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deficoins.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Defi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

