DeFi Launch Price Tops $0.0944 on Exchanges (DLAUNCH)

DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One DeFi Launch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Launch has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Launch has a total market capitalization of $82,222.30 and $32,707.00 worth of DeFi Launch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

DeFi Launch Profile

DeFi Launch launched on November 3rd, 2021. DeFi Launch’s total supply is 870,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,544 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Launch is defilaunch.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Launch is app.defilaunch.finance/presale. DeFi Launch’s official Twitter account is @defi_launch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Launch (DLAUNCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Launch has a current supply of 870,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Launch is 0.09673958 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.defilaunch.finance/presale.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Launch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Launch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Launch using one of the exchanges listed above.

