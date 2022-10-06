DeFi11 Price Reaches $0.0006 (D11)

DeFi11 (D11) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DeFi11 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeFi11 has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. DeFi11 has a total market cap of $171,091.00 and $44,871.00 worth of DeFi11 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About DeFi11

DeFi11 was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DeFi11’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens. DeFi11’s official message board is medium.com/defi11. The Reddit community for DeFi11 is https://reddit.com/r/defieleven. DeFi11’s official website is defieleven.com. DeFi11’s official Twitter account is @defi_11 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFi11

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi11 (D11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFi11 has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi11 is 0.0006101 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $71,458.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defieleven.com/.”

