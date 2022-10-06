DeFIL (DFL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27,785.00

DeFIL (DFL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, DeFIL has traded up 38.7% against the dollar. One DeFIL token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFIL has a market cap of $456,134.00 and approximately $27,785.00 worth of DeFIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFIL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

DeFIL Token Profile

DeFIL was first traded on August 9th, 2021. DeFIL’s total supply is 87,726,620 tokens. The official website for DeFIL is defil.org. DeFIL’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFIL

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFIL (DFL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFIL has a current supply of 87,726,620 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFIL is 0.00498194 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,927.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defil.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.