Defily Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94,097.41 (DFL)

Defily Finance (DFL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Defily Finance has traded up 72.1% against the US dollar. One Defily Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Defily Finance has a total market cap of $94,097.41 and approximately $14,191.00 worth of Defily Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Defily Finance Profile

Defily Finance’s launch date was June 7th, 2021. Defily Finance’s total supply is 378,298,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,787,589 tokens. Defily Finance’s official Twitter account is @defilyfinance. The Reddit community for Defily Finance is https://reddit.com/r/defilyfinance. The official message board for Defily Finance is defilyfinance.medium.com. The official website for Defily Finance is www.defily.io.

Defily Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defily Finance (DFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defily Finance has a current supply of 378,298,804 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defily Finance is 0.00024072 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.defily.io/.”

