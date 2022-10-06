Definder Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,298.00 (DNT)

Definder Network (DNT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Definder Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $11,298.00 worth of Definder Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Definder Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Definder Network has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Definder Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,052.77 or 1.00104417 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Definder Network Token Profile

DNT is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Definder Network’s total supply is 21,548,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,365,398 tokens. Definder Network’s official message board is definder.global/category/blog. The Reddit community for Definder Network is https://reddit.com/r/smartlandsplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Definder Network’s official Twitter account is @definder_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Definder Network’s official website is definder.global.

Definder Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Definder Network (DNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Definder Network has a current supply of 21,548,097 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Definder Network is 0.11161122 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $340.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://definder.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Definder Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Definder Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Definder Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Definder Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Definder Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.