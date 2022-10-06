Defrost Finance Price Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (MELT)

Defrost Finance (MELT) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Defrost Finance has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One Defrost Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defrost Finance has a total market cap of $251,670.42 and $11,844.00 worth of Defrost Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Defrost Finance Profile

Defrost Finance was first traded on November 22nd, 2021. Defrost Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,142,361 tokens. Defrost Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@defrost_finance. The official website for Defrost Finance is defrost.finance. Defrost Finance’s official Twitter account is @defrost_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Defrost Finance (MELT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Defrost Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defrost Finance is 0.02143669 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,342.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defrost.finance/.”

