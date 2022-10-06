DELOT.IO (DELOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44,487.88

DELOT.IO (DELOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DELOT.IO has a market capitalization of $44,487.88 and $10,710.00 worth of DELOT.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DELOT.IO has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One DELOT.IO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

DELOT.IO’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. DELOT.IO’s total supply is 99,995,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,850,000 tokens. DELOT.IO’s official website is www.delot.io. DELOT.IO’s official Twitter account is @delot_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DELOT.IO (DELOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DELOT.IO has a current supply of 99,995,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DELOT.IO is 0.00067202 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,032.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.delot.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DELOT.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DELOT.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DELOT.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

