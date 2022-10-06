Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

