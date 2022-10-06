Demole Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (DMLG)

Demole (DMLG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Demole has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $50,049.00 worth of Demole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Demole has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Demole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Demole alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Demole

Demole’s genesis date was October 21st, 2021. Demole’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Demole’s official Twitter account is @demoleio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Demole is medium.com/@demole.io. The Reddit community for Demole is https://reddit.com/r/demoleio. The official website for Demole is demole.io.

Demole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Demole (DMLG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Demole has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Demole is 0.00211898 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,894.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://demole.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Demole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Demole using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Demole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Demole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.