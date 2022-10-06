Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $128.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.4 %

SQM stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

