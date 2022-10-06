DeVolution (DEVO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $273,861.07

DeVolution (DEVO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DeVolution token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeVolution has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. DeVolution has a market capitalization of $273,861.07 and $18,878.00 worth of DeVolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVolution alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

About DeVolution

DeVolution launched on November 12th, 2021. DeVolution’s total supply is 760,044,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,458,998 tokens. DeVolution’s official website is devolution-world.com. DeVolution’s official Twitter account is @metadevolution and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeVolution’s official message board is twitter.com/devolutionmeta.

Buying and Selling DeVolution

According to CryptoCompare, “DeVolution (DEVO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeVolution has a current supply of 760,044,138 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeVolution is 0.00185219 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $4,437.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://devolution-world.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.