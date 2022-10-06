DexGame (DXGM) Price Tops $0.0292 on Exchanges

DexGame (DXGM) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One DexGame token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. DexGame has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $511,811.00 worth of DexGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DexGame has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

DexGame Profile

DexGame’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. DexGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,492,011 tokens. The official website for DexGame is dexgame.io. The Reddit community for DexGame is https://reddit.com/r/dexgame. DexGame’s official Twitter account is @dexgame_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DexGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DexGame (DXGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DexGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DexGame is 0.03005163 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $341,156.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DexGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

