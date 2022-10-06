DexGame Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (DXGM)

DexGame (DXGM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. DexGame has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $511,811.00 worth of DexGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexGame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DexGame has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About DexGame

DexGame was first traded on July 15th, 2020. DexGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,492,011 tokens. DexGame’s official Twitter account is @dexgame_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DexGame is https://reddit.com/r/dexgame. The official website for DexGame is dexgame.io.

Buying and Selling DexGame

According to CryptoCompare, “DexGame (DXGM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DexGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DexGame is 0.03005163 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $341,156.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexgame.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DexGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

