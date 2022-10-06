dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,840.00

dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One dexSHARE token can currently be bought for about $50.83 or 0.00253764 BTC on popular exchanges. dexSHARE has a total market cap of $301,822.09 and approximately $157,840.00 worth of dexSHARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dexSHARE has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About dexSHARE

dexSHARE’s genesis date was May 8th, 2022. dexSHARE’s total supply is 66,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,938 tokens. dexSHARE’s official message board is medium.com/@dexfinance. dexSHARE’s official Twitter account is @dexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. dexSHARE’s official website is www.dexfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “dexSHARE (DEXSHARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. dexSHARE has a current supply of 66,643 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dexSHARE is 52.1242966 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $101,197.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dexfinance.com/.”

