Dexsport (DESU) 1-Day Volume Tops $21,086.00

Dexsport (DESU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Dexsport has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Dexsport token can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Dexsport has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $21,086.00 worth of Dexsport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dexsport Token Profile

Dexsport’s launch date was September 21st, 2021. Dexsport’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,090,997 tokens. Dexsport’s official message board is dexsport.medium.com. Dexsport’s official Twitter account is @dexsport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dexsport’s official website is dexsport.io.

Dexsport Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dexsport (DESU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dexsport has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 103,090,996.99563834 in circulation. The last known price of Dexsport is 0.01039412 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,598.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexsport.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dexsport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dexsport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dexsport using one of the exchanges listed above.

