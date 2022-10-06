Diamond Launch (DLC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Diamond Launch token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond Launch has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Diamond Launch has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Diamond Launch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00603383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00244385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000040 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Launch

Diamond Launch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2022. Diamond Launch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,753,054 tokens. Diamond Launch’s official website is diamondlaunch.io. Diamond Launch’s official Twitter account is @diamondlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond Launch’s official message board is medium.com/@diamondlaunchio.

Buying and Selling Diamond Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Launch (DLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Diamond Launch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 21,753,056 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Launch is 0.10690736 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,002,074.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diamondlaunch.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Launch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Launch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Launch using one of the exchanges listed above.

