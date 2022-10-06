DiamondQ (DIQ) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

DiamondQ (DIQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. DiamondQ has a total market cap of $163,319.07 and $131,085.00 worth of DiamondQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DiamondQ has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One DiamondQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DiamondQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

DiamondQ Profile

DiamondQ’s genesis date was December 12th, 2021. DiamondQ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DiamondQ’s official Twitter account is @realdiamondq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DiamondQ is diamondq.org.

Buying and Selling DiamondQ

According to CryptoCompare, “DiamondQ (DIQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DiamondQ has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DiamondQ is 0.00016445 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,572.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diamondq.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DiamondQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DiamondQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DiamondQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DiamondQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DiamondQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.