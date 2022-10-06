DigiDinar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194,668.82 (DDR)

DigiDinar (DDR) traded up 276.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, DigiDinar has traded 669.1% higher against the dollar. One DigiDinar coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. DigiDinar has a total market capitalization of $194,668.82 and approximately $23,014.00 worth of DigiDinar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About DigiDinar

DigiDinar’s genesis date was November 16th, 2019. DigiDinar’s total supply is 5,577,451 coins and its circulating supply is 5,575,066 coins. DigiDinar’s official Twitter account is @digidinars. DigiDinar’s official website is www.digidinar.com. The Reddit community for DigiDinar is https://reddit.com/r/digidinar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiDinar

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiDinar (DDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. DigiDinar has a current supply of 5,577,451 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiDinar is 0.03530116 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digidinar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiDinar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiDinar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiDinar using one of the exchanges listed above.

