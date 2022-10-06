DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, DigiMetaverse has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiMetaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiMetaverse has a market cap of $101,474.92 and approximately $19,630.00 worth of DigiMetaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiMetaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About DigiMetaverse

DigiMetaverse launched on October 17th, 2021. DigiMetaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,277,499 tokens. DigiMetaverse’s official message board is www.digicorplabs.com/blog. DigiMetaverse’s official Twitter account is @digicorplabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiMetaverse’s official website is www.digicorplabs.com.

DigiMetaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiMetaverse (DGMV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DigiMetaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DigiMetaverse is 0.01284164 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $326.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.digicorplabs.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiMetaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiMetaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiMetaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiMetaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiMetaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.