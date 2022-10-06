Digipad (DGP) Trading 53.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digipad (DGP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Digipad token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digipad has traded 53.2% lower against the dollar. Digipad has a total market cap of $118,023.32 and $21,032.00 worth of Digipad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.94 or 1.00019293 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002377 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

About Digipad

DGP is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2022. Digipad’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digipad is digipad.io. Digipad’s official Twitter account is @digipadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digipad is medium.com/@digipadofficial.

Digipad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digipad (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digipad has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digipad is 0.02483378 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $523.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digipad.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digipad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digipad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digipad using one of the exchanges listed above.

