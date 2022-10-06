Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.18% of Digital Ally as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Recommended Stories

