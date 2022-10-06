Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token (DZG) Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token (DZG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular exchanges. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has a market capitalization of $305,681.65 and $105,950.00 worth of Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token Profile

Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,028 tokens. The official website for Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token is www.socios.com/dinamo-zagreb. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token (DZG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 475,028 in circulation. The last known price of Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token is 0.66405636 USD and is down -7.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,657.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/dinamo-zagreb/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinamo Zagreb Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.