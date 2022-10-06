Dione Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $431,395.00 (DIONE)

Dione Protocol (DIONE) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Dione Protocol has traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dione Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Dione Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $431,395.00 worth of Dione Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About Dione Protocol

Dione Protocol’s launch date was August 13th, 2022. Dione Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Dione Protocol is medium.com/@dioneprotocol/im-back-dione-dcbcb42de804. The official website for Dione Protocol is www.dioneprotocol.com. Dione Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dioneprotocol.

Dione Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dione Protocol (DIONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dione Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dione Protocol is 0.00047944 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $168,658.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dioneprotocol.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dione Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dione Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dione Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

